This week's Tips & Tricks column rings in the new year by discussing how to get the most out of your security profiles by enabling "Packet Capture" on Security Profiles. One security feature that is sometimes overlooked by security professionals is the Packet Capture option inside of the Security Profiles. This option is intended to be available in the event you need to report any False Positive or to troubleshoot any other issue with the behavior of the Security Profiles—more specifically, Antivirus, Anti-Spyware and Vulnerability Protection profiles. Enabling this option captures the data that our inspection engine tags as a threat.

