Florida State

Man and woman injured during road rage shooting on Florida highway

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

A road rage shooting along the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade resulted in the hospitalization of a man and woman on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Honda Civic and a gray Chevy sedan were involved in a road rage incident along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange just before 1 p.m.

Officials say an occupant in the Chevy discharged a firearm, striking the left side of the Honda and hitting the driver and his female passenger.

The victims drove to the Miami-Dade Police Department Northside Station in Northwest Miami-Dade before being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Tuesday's shooting is the latest in a string of shootings on South Florida highways.

In August, someone opened fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Bullets pierced a car with two men inside, but no injuries were reported.

On September 11th, the driver of a pickup truck was struck by bullets near Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

On November 16th, a 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after investigators say 24-year-old Jessy Betancourt shot at a car on State Road 874.

On Saturday, the driver of a Hyundai was taken to the hospital after he was shot at on the Florida Turnpike near Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.

NewsRadio WFLA

