ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘insisted’ on £1,400 taxpayer-funded lunch at private club owned by Tory donor

Liz Truss insisted on hosting a lunch at an “incredibly expensive” private club owned by a Tory donor, overruling her officials’ advice to go somewhere more suitable.Leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to consider anywhere else” and requested taxpayers’ cash for a £3,000 event with Joe Biden’s trade representative.Her civil servants were so alarmed at the cost – and the venue owners’ close links to the Tories – that the proposal was referred to the top official at the Department for International Trade (DIT).But Ms Truss, then the trade secretary, “explicitly asked that we book 5 Hertford...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Garden Party#Ap
The Independent

Boris Johnson should be suspended from party if he broke law, Conservative mayor says

Boris Johnson should not only resign as prime minister but be suspended from the Conservative Party if his attendance at a Downing Street party was found to be illegal, a Tory mayor has said.Having a PM who had broken coronavirus laws at a time when others were suffering would be an untenable position, according to Roy Aldcroft, the Mayor of Market Drayton.The intervention will be seen as significant because his town is in North Shropshire, the constituency where the party surrendered a 23,000 majority in a parliamentary by-election last month to lose the seat for the first time in more...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scottish Tory leader urges Boris Johnson to resign after No 10 party admission

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister admitted attending a No 10 drinks party during the height of lockdown restrictions.Just hours after Mr Johnson’s apology to MPs, Mr Ross said his position was “no longer tenable”, saying: “I spoke to the prime minister this afternoon and I set out my reasons an I explained to him my position”.Mr Ross, who is also an MP at Westminster, added he would write to the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs to register his lack of confidence in the prime minister, according to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Another one-star apology from Boris Johnson whose lies we are not even expected to believe anymore

All this will blend into one, in the end. It always does. Boris Johnson’s meaningless apologies already feel like Theresa May’s meaningful votes. They were important at the time, apparently. Now you’d struggle to remember which was which and what was the point of any of them.For a prime minister to pre-empt Prime Minister’s Questions by having to apologise for his own behaviour before a question has even been asked is a vanishing rarity. That Johnson has now done it twice in as many months is precisely because on the first occasion he was lying. And he was lying...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Sue Gray ultimately reports to Boris Johnson – why is she investigating him?

Why is someone who ultimately reports to Boris Johnson investigating him? Sue Gray, looking into so-called partygate, is routinely portrayed as a bureaucratic Rottweiler, someone who’d chew Johnson’s knackers off if she found he’d been misbehaving – but is that really true? Or, rather, will the public ever believe it?For all her undoubted personal qualities (and she is a professional), the power dynamic in such a highly charged situation surely cannot be completely discounted. It seems to me that anyone asked to see if there’s anything their boss has done that might end their boss’ career is placed in...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Voices: It’s not a case of whether Boris Johnson will go, but when and how

For some senior Tories, the only questions now are "how" and "when" Boris Johnson is forced out after the most damaging revelations to date about Downing Street parties.So who would wield the knife? There’s already talk in Westminster that Tory backbench leaders – the executive of the 1922 committee – will send a delegation to Johnson to tell him his time is up.But there is another scenario, involving the cabinet. Significantly, silence was golden yesterday, when no cabinet member came out to defend the prime minister. No minister, not even an ambitious junior ready to suck it up on the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP received £500,000 in funding from Chinese Communist agent

A senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 from a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the communist regime, it has emerged.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a period of six years, and employed her son as his diary manager.The disclosures came after MI5 took the rare step of issuing MPs and peers with a warning about Lee’s cultivating of British politicians to secure a “UK political landscape” that was “favourable” to China.Home Secretary Priti Patel said it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces Tory calls to quit over ‘bring your own booze’ event in lockdown

Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.The Prime Minister insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.But in a sign of mounting Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for him to quit while another MP branded the Prime Minister a “dead man walking”.In the Commons Mr Johnson said that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson taking the British public for fools, say bereaved campaigners

Boris Johnson has been accused of “taking the British public for fools” and pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.Campaigners branded the Prime Minister a “walking public health hazard”, saying he had broken the rules and should resign.Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that if Mr Johnson does not step down then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.Ms Brady’s father, Shaun Brady, 55, died just a few days before the “bring your own booze” event on May 20...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: More tories call for PM to resign over BYOB party, as Sunak comes to his defence

More senior Tories have called for Boris Johnson to resign after he apologised for attending a party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross led at least 14 Holyrood Tories in calling for Mr Johnson to resign. They were joined by senior Tory backbencher William Wragg and vocal Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale, who described the PM as a “dead man walking” politically.A former minister told The Independent that Tory MPs in double figures had submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.A leadership contest would be triggered if 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady receives 54 letters of no confidence.Rishi Sunak defended Mr Johnson, saying that he was “right to apologise”. The chancellor followed cabinet colleagues in saying that he would await the findings of Sue Gray’s investigation into the party. Read More Will Boris Johnson resign?Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris JohnsonNo 10 staff told to ‘clean up’ phones amid lockdown party allegations, sources claim
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘heartfelt’ apology over partygate row in full

This is the full apology delivered by Boris Johnson at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Johnson said: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love.“I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson again courts scandal amid rule-breaking party claims

Reports that Boris Johnson and his then fiancé Carrie Symonds attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during lockdown have reignited uproar for a Prime Minister familiar with scandal.On Monday, an email in which Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds invited Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020 was leaked .It is the latest of a string of leaks and reports about lockdown parties occurring in No 10. Up until now they have focused on the period surrounding Christmas 2020, when the country was under its second lockdown.Anger has come from many...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy