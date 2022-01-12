UK's Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “taking the British public for fools” and pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.Campaigners branded the Prime Minister a “walking public health hazard”, saying he had broken the rules and should resign.Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that if Mr Johnson does not step down then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.Ms Brady’s father, Shaun Brady, 55, died just a few days before the “bring your own booze” event on May 20...
