ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Abysmal performance in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Zubac supplied two points (1-2 FG) in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 87-85 win over the Nuggets....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Serge Ibaka
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Abysmal#Nuggets#Fg
NBC Sports

What Draymond being doubtful vs. Bucks, Bulls means for Dubs

It's never a good time for Draymond Green to miss any games for the Warriors. But his calf tightening up during pregame warmups Sunday is about as inopportune as it gets. Green was relegated to opening tip duties and seven seconds of play Sunday in the Warriors' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his absence was felt right away Tuesday night in a 116-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to begin Golden State's tough four-game road trip.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Bucks' Grayson Allen not included on Thursday's injury report

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen was not included on the Thursday injury report. Allen has been removed from the injury report and is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Golden State. Allen's Thursday projection...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy