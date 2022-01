On Tuesday, more than 330,000 children in Chicago lost another day of instruction—the fifth straight—during a time when so many are already in crisis. No situation better illustrates the need to reimagine our education system than this standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools, two groups that have a venomous history that has resulted in students being held hostage on the sidelines before. While the two groups have come to a resolution—pending a vote by the union's rank and file—it’s not without unnecessary tradeoffs for our children.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO