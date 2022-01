Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the County Health Department is no longer contact tracing COVID-19 cases. “The surging Omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily positive COVID-19 infections,” Picente said. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning today, we will no longer contact trace cases. Isolation and quarantining must now be self-maintained. Positive infections will continue to be notified, and we will still provide case investigation in some instances.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO