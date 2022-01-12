ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

South Carolina man wanted for father’s murder arrested

By Sydney Broadus, Kelci O'Donnell, Robert Cox
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RkQi_0djVcpkt00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have arrested a man they say killed his own father in Greenville County.

Tuesday morning, residents at The View at Paris Mountain Apartments and nearby neighbors woke up to shocking news. Greenville County deputies were actively searching for a homicide suspect.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in the area. That kind of surprises me. That’s why, you know, I was kind of shocked,” said Travis Olvera, a resident in a nearby neighborhood.

Following their search efforts, Greenville County deputies arrested their suspect.

Investigators said 21-year-old Aaron Bruhn was found on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Bruhn Tuesday morning in his home on High Peak Drive in Greenville. Bruhn is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

“Certain areas, you know, I understand that they can be a little rough sometimes, depending on what’s going on,” said Olvera.

Olvera explained to 7NEWS that instances like this, are not usual occurrences for the area.

“It’s a safe area, it’s a safe community,” he said.

“I’m not afraid. I come out here and work on my cars and work on my yard and just feel safe here. We have the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department right up the road.”

Olvera said having deputies frequently patrolling the area adds comfort, whether they are actively searching for a suspect or not.

“They do a very good job. Like I said, I always see them patrolling the area up and down just riding around so I know that they are very active and making sure that everything’s safe.” said Olvera.

According to Greenville County deputies, Bruhn is booked at the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 3

Brendan Thomas
2d ago

this little punk is gonna have some fun in prison here, with these brothers. lol , he won't last long

Reply
5
Related
FOX8 News

2 men charged in Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2022, police say both were in jail on unrelated charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in connection to the first homicide of 2022, police say. Police found Victor Floyd Hardy shot on Patterson Avenue early Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday, police charged Matthew Logan West, 24, with murder in connection to Hardy’s death. West was already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly telling officials his girlfriend shot herself, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kernersville man in connection to the death of his girlfriend. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicide attempt on Piney Grove Road in Kernersville on Nov. 10, 2020. The caller said that his girlfriend had […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested and is accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Daequeon Lamont Vaughn, 26, of Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation started in November into multiple breaking and entering of motor vehicles. On Tuesday, the BPD […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro officials responding to house fire on Fairview Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are responding to a fire on Fairview Street in Greensboro on Thursday night. Firefighters and officers are on the scene of the house fire. No one was injured, and no other properties are involved. Fire officials say the house is an unoccupied rental house, and the people renting the house […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FBI, National Park Service looking for witnesses after homicide along Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WNCT) – FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are seeking information from the public to assist in a homicide investigation. On October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island, was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock. Agents have determined Calderon traveled with […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy