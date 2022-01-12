South Carolina man wanted for father’s murder arrested

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have arrested a man they say killed his own father in Greenville County.

Tuesday morning, residents at The View at Paris Mountain Apartments and nearby neighbors woke up to shocking news. Greenville County deputies were actively searching for a homicide suspect.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in the area. That kind of surprises me. That’s why, you know, I was kind of shocked,” said Travis Olvera, a resident in a nearby neighborhood.

Following their search efforts, Greenville County deputies arrested their suspect.

Investigators said 21-year-old Aaron Bruhn was found on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Bruhn Tuesday morning in his home on High Peak Drive in Greenville. Bruhn is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

“Certain areas, you know, I understand that they can be a little rough sometimes, depending on what’s going on,” said Olvera.

Olvera explained to 7NEWS that instances like this, are not usual occurrences for the area.

“It’s a safe area, it’s a safe community,” he said.

“I’m not afraid. I come out here and work on my cars and work on my yard and just feel safe here. We have the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department right up the road.”

Olvera said having deputies frequently patrolling the area adds comfort, whether they are actively searching for a suspect or not.

“They do a very good job. Like I said, I always see them patrolling the area up and down just riding around so I know that they are very active and making sure that everything’s safe.” said Olvera.

According to Greenville County deputies, Bruhn is booked at the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

