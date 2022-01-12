ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Red Cross offers blood donors chance to win Super Bowl tickets

By Kristine de Leon
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e55Br_0djVcalE00

Amid a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross on Tuesday announced anyone who donates blood during January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The organization said in a news release that it currently has a “dangerously low blood supply” that has impacted the amount of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross said pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States is contributing to the shortage.

According to the organization, it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and that nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

To encourage donors, anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Other prizes in the drawing include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations — from Feb. 11 to 14 —  and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” home-theater package and a $500 e-gift card for game-day food.

Appointments are available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Blood donations desperately needed

The nation’s blood supply has reached historically low levels — levels so low it could cause hospitals to delay patient care, donation centers say. The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, needs blood donations — now. The decline in donations comes at a time of year when donations typically fall due to school breaks, holiday gatherings and winter weather, according to an American Red Cross news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Drives#American Football#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
mynews13.com

American Red Cross makes plea for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

MASS. - The American Red Cross is sending a plea out to donors nationwide, as its blood supply reaches its lowest level in 10 years. According to the organization, the dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Jeff Hall,...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Blood Give-In with American Red Cross this Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. On Wednesday, you can be a part of changing that through NBC4s annual “Blood Give-In” event. Every year, the American Red Cross sees fewer donations due to the cold weather. This time around, the lingering COVID-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Oregonian

Red Cross warns of ‘crisis,’ pleads for blood donors

Blood donations are in such short supply nationally that doctors have been forced to ration the precious liquid, the Red Cross said Tuesday in a plea for more donors to come forward. “We are putting out a call to action,” Angel Montes, a Red Cross executive representing the Cascade region,...
CHARITIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Win a Prize, Save a Life: Red Cross Says It Urgently Needs Blood Donors

When Kala Breder began bleeding uncontrollably in July 2020, hours after the birth of her son by emergency Cesarean section, it took 58 different blood products to save her life. “Without one of those, I probably wouldn’t be here,” the Illinois woman said in a press release sent out by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ktvo.com

American Red Cross says new blood donors dropped 34% in 2021

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — When you donate blood, you're not just helping someone who is in danger. You could be saving up to three lives. A blood shortage is an extremely dangerous situation and doctors say in a time of crisis, it could be life-threatening. "Having a blood shortage is...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy