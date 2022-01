One of my favorite live bands of all time, Muse, is back and has announced new music on the way January 13th. Won’t Stand Down will be the name of the first track and it is definitely a return to the more hard rocking roots of the band. Seriously, its very metal. You can check out a snippet of the tune below, via an Instagram live video of Matt’s son head banging like a pro while the song plays in the background, and of course once its available we will play it as well.

