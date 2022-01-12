ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data, oil hits pre-Omicron highs

By Carolyn Cohn
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* S&P futures up 0.11%, FTSE up 0.68% at 1-year high

* Oil hits 2-month high, dollar slips, bond sell-off pauses

* U.S. inflation data at 1330 GMT seen at 7% y/y

* Cooling price rises in China fan bets on easing policy

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up ahead of U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, building on equity market gains following testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the previous session, while oil hit pre-Omicron highs.

Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term that the economy could weather the COVID-19 surge and was ready for tighter monetary policy, but said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed’s $9 trillion balance sheet.

The lack of a faster timetable for rate hikes gave support to riskier assets.

S&P futures gained 0.11%, indicating a stronger open on Wall Street, after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded their best sessions of 2022 on Tuesday.

Oil is trading at its highest since the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant emerged in late November, as it has not impacted fuel demand the way previous variants did.

Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $84.13 a barrel and U.S. crude futures climbed 0.66% to $81.76 a barrel.

“Omicron is yesterday’s story now”, said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

“The market isn’t moving on Omicron but on earnings, Fed and economic data.”

MSCI world stocks rose 0.43% to one-week highs. European stocks rose 0.4% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.68% to one-year highs.

U.S. Dec inflation data is due at 1330 GMT and is expected to hit an almost four-decade high of 7% year-on-year, with core inflation forecast at 5.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

“If we see core inflation below 5%, we’ll see the dollar sell off in a flash,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

The dollar has dropped through its 200-day moving average against a basket of currencies and touched its lowest in nearly two months at 95.533.

It also hit a 2022 low against the euro at $1.1378 and was steady at 115.41 yen.

Though Fed fund futures are predicting nearly four rate hikes this year, a seismic change from a few months ago, longer-term rate expectations haven’t budged sharply.

U.S. interest rate pricing is peaking at 1.5% by the third quarter of 2024, far lower than previous U.S. rate tightening cycles.

“It seems to be a fait accompli that the Fed will hike interest rates quickly, even if inflation comes in a little below expectations,” Commerzbank analysts said in a client note.

“In a worst-case scenario, lift-off will not be in March, but in May or June.”

Sterling hit two-month highs before easing to $1.3632, as investors see Britain overcoming a wave of COVID-19 cases led by Omicron and have priced in a nearly 80% chance of a Bank of England interest rate hike in February.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.7446% and have pulled back nearly seven basis points from an almost two-year high hit on Monday.

Germany’s 10-year yield slipped to -0.045% after rising as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, nearing positive territory for the first time since May 2019.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan soared 1.6% to a one-and-a-half month high, led by a 5% jump for tech stocks in Hong Kong.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.9%.

In China, a softer than expected reading on prices has drawn bets on policy easing.

Five-year Chinese government bond futures rose eight ticks to an 18-month high before trimming gains. Yuan gains were also capped.

Safe-haven gold fell 0.30% to $1,800.

Cryptocurrencies were steady with investors comforted that bitcoin’s support at $40,000 held this week. Bitcoin was trading at $42,923.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of earnings reports from major banks that could offer insight into the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#Yuan#Ftse#Y Y Cooling#Fed#S P#Nasdaq#Omicron#Pictet Asset Management#Msci#European#Hycm
Reuters

Global crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global cryptocurrency funds racked up steep gains last year after most digital currencies soared in price, led by bitcoin and ether amid strong institutional interest and greater acceptance from regulators worldwide, according to BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. The BarclayHedge cryptocurrency traders index was up...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St dragged down by disappointing bank results

* JPM tumbles after Q4 report, Citi also falls * Wells Fargo rises after higher profit * Casino stocks up as Macau caps new licenses at six * Indexes down: Dow 1.03%, S&P 0.51%, Nasdaq 0.21% (Updates prices, adds commentary, byline) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sinéad Carew Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday with the biggest drag from the financial sector as investors were disappointed by financial results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the fourth-quarter's earnings season kick-off. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower in afternoon trading, with financials falling 1.6%. The S&P 500 banks index slid 2% after hitting an intraday high in the previous session. JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled 6.3% on reporting weaker performance at its trading arm. The bellwether lender also warned that soaring inflation, looming threat of Omicron and trading revenues returning to normal levels are set to challenge the banking industry's growth in the coming months. Citigroup Inc was down 1.8% after posting a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit, while asset manager BlackRock Inc fell 2.5% after missing quarterly revenue expectations. "Today's first earnings from the banks came in with varying cross currents. The major theme was loan demand is still not strong enough to outpace deposit growth which means banks aren't in a position to take advantage of the steeper yield curve," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta. Financials have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index recently on bets that the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes would boost their profits. And along with data showing December's retail sales decline, Buchanan said, the banks' performance prompts questions about the economic outlook for the current quarter and 2022. "The question is, does the economy have enough strength to get through the risk Omicron brings as fiscal and monetary stimulus is rolling off," he said. Retail sales dropped 1.9% last month due to shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Separate data showed soaring inflation hit U.S. consumer sentiment in January, pushing it to its second lowest level in a decade. By 2:27 p.m. ET (1927 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 370.49 points, or 1.03%, to 35,743.13, the S&P 500 lost 23.98 points, or 0.51%, to 4,635.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.26 points, or 0.21%, to 14,775.56. After financials consumer discretionary and healthcare were also big drags on the S&P. Analysts see S&P 500 companies earnings rising 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. One bright spot in the bank sector on Friday however was Wells Fargo & Co , which gained 3.3% after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit. Casino operators Las Vegas Sands rose 11% while Melco Resorts advanced 14% and Wynn Resorts was up almost 8% after Macau's government capped the number of new casino operators allowed to operate to six with an operating period of up to 10 years. U.S. stock markets are due to remain shut on Monday for the public holiday in honor of Martin Luther King. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 562 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York, Editing by Maju Samuel Editing by Marguerita Choy)
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold dips as U.S. bond yields edge up, dollar firms

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by an uptick in Treasury yields on prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes and a stronger dollar, although bullion was on course for its best week since mid-November. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,817.46 per ounce by 12:34...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback rebounds

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2570 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield touches a 7-week high at 1.772% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some of this week's gains, as the greenback broadly rebounded despite weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2560 to the greenback, or 79.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2570. "It's been weighed down by a broad exodus of short USD positioning that was put on after the U.S. CPI report on Wednesday," said Erik Bregar, an independent foreign exchange analyst. "This crowd didn't see the downside follow-through they wanted," Bregar added. "The inability for these USD shorts to further pounce on this morning's weak U.S. economic data set was the final straw." U.S. retail sales dropped 1.9% in December, compared to estimates for an unchanged reading, as Americans struggled with shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which was boosted by supply constraints and worries of a Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.1% higher at $83.82 a barrel, while the greenback snapped a three-day losing streak against a basket of major currencies. For the week, the loonie was up 1% after sending a bullish signal to some investors by breaking the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600. Canada will see a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in coming weeks which could put significant new strains on the healthcare system, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said. Canadian government bond yields climbed across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since Nov. 25 at 1.772% before dipping to 1.764%, up 5.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract climbed 6.2%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he sees inflation falling to 2.5 percent this year, but cautioned that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means any forecast faces high uncertainty. Given the rapid recovery, improving labor market and high inflation, he said the Fed is "approaching a decision" on raising lending rates. Inflation in 2021 hit its highest rate in nearly 40 years, and the Fed already has begun to remove the massive stimulus pumped into the world's largest economy during the pandemic to aid in the recovery.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy