ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.

By Michael D. Langan
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0uVu_0djVc4nL00

The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.

William Morrow | 752 pages, $35

Langan’s bookmark: 1/4 stars

What doesn’t exist anymore?

Magic – at least in this novel, “The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.” (Department of Diachronic Operations), by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, allegedly two bestselling writers.

The book is a category-bender, a near-future thriller combining history, science, magic, mystery, intrigue and adventure that “questions the very foundations of the modern world.” I can think of other threats more daunting than this harmless, charming and jejune thriller.

It begins with Melisande Stokes telling her story in July 1851 in Kensington, London, England. Melisande is writing in the preamble of her Diachronicle when we meet her. She doesn’t belong there. She’s hoping to get back to the present. You can probably figure out what comes next.

She writes, “I am not a native of this place or time.” Also, she writes that “magic is waning, and will cease to exist at the end of the month, July 28.” In fact, she’s a 21st century person who has somehow gotten locked in a time warp. She’s whining, among other things, about an unsuitable corset, borrowed from her hosts.

Fast-forward a bit: Melisande is an expert in linguistics and languages, who meets Tristan Lyons, a military intelligence operative in a hallway at Harvard. The chance meeting is “the beginning of a chain of events that will alter their lives and human history itself.” This prediction seems a little far-fetched, but it gets the novel off to a good start and, the way the world is trending, who knows?

Travis has just been thrown out of the office of Dr. Roger Blevins, Head of the Department of Ancient and Classical Linguistics at the university, when he runs into her. Blevins didn’t want anything to do with what Travis was offering.

Travis is handsome and Melisande is cute, although not the sort, she offers, that ROTC boys “ever took an interest in.” Travis asks Melisande if she’d like to go for coffee at the Apostolic Café in Central Square, 10 minutes down Massachusetts Avenue from Harvard University, and a long explanation of the plot begins. (Blevins, by the way, stays in the plot.)

Stephenson and Galland have written other popular novels and they know what passes for readers’ interest at present.

The premise of this novel – one that I wouldn’t have thought about – is that magic doesn’t exist anymore. Does anybody care?

The authors think magic disappeared with the invention of photography, around 1850. That’s questionable. But separate from the novel, the critic Walter Benjamin (1892-1940) understood how photography changed the modern mind. He refers to photography as “the dynamite of the tenth of the second, a phantom event happens in the mind’s eye – perhaps an image.” So, I see the point of one piece of “magic” replacing the other.

Of course, much depends upon how one defines magic. For some reason, within this speculative novel, D.O.D. O., the Department of Diachronic Operations, has a bead on this question. (You must be wondering what “diachronic’ “means. It’s about studying how language evolves and changes over time.)

To the point: what is magic in the context of this book?

Here is one way to think about it: Sometimes those who dismiss the idea of God gin up concepts like magic in its place.

Why? Because people want to connect with the god-like, the inexplicable, something or someone that will give us a resolution to our enduring questions. Enter witchcraft and mad science, which include an Ontic Decoherence Cavity from MIT. Magic seems a reflexive, poor substitute, but it depends upon who’s being tricked, believer or non-believer.

Late in the novel, a character with a forgettable name, Erzsebet, sums up the human situation accurately: “Humanity existed without making much of science for a very long time. This is true regardless of what magic, a main theme, ever did or did not do. Science has brought good and evil to the table.”

Tristan calls this remark “such bulls—,” and that seems an accurate statement to me. I’m tempted to extend the expletive to the entire book.

Michael D. Langan has written book reviews and commentary for major U.S. newspapers for more than 40 years. This one was written for The Buffalo News in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Stephenson
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Settle into January with some of the top new picks of 2022…. 1. Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez is published in hardback by Fleet, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available January 6. When you start reading Olga Dies Dreaming, you might think it is the Puerto Rican version...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillytrib.com

Book Review: 'African Icons' explains how fables and legends are often real

The stories you love best are filled with excitement and power. Sometimes, they make you laugh; other times, they make you think. You like funny stories and silly ones, tales that make your eyes pop and tales that make your hands sweat. You like the old fables, too, the ones that teach you something. So come meet warriors, rulers, writers, and schemers in “African Icons” by Tracey Baptiste.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Teton Valley News

I Have Thoughts: Six Books Consumed in 2021

Apparently I have a fixation on fiction about the logging industry, because this is the best book I’ve read since Annie Proulx’s Barkskins (which I have recommended in the past—seriously, go read it). Damnation Spring is set in the seventies in rural northern California, where herbicides used by the big logging companies are impacting the health of people who depend on the industry. This is Davidson’s debut novel but she is a masterful writer who doesn’t waste a single word, perfectly evokes the physical surroundings, and makes you really invested in the characters. Truly a feat.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Science#Book Reviews#Photography#O D#Diachronic Operations#Harvard
aiptcomics

‘The Free Fall’ review: Chaos leads to clever twist

The Free Fall is a psychological horror movie that deals in a number of themes. Sara (Andrea Londo) has awoken from a coma after attempting to take her life. As she attempts to piece her life back together, she also has to deal with her overprotective husband (Shawn Ashmore). But is Nick trying to protect her or working to hold her back from discovering the truth?
MOVIES
A Cup of Jo

What Books Are You Reading This Winter?

Here are three novels I recently loved, plus the next book on my list…. Matrix by Lauren Groff (September 2021) I finally picked up this bestseller — about an orphaned teenager who is kicked out of royal court and put in charge of a dark, cold, muddy abbey in England — after readers raved about it in the comments section. “I don’t know how to adequately recommend Matrix,” wrote Kate. “Not a single line is spoken by a man, it depicts the most beautiful female loves and friendships, and the women are all amazing. I read it in almost one sitting; it’s now tattooed on my soul.” The premise may sound dense, but the wild, poetic novel is a surprisingly funny page turner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hardcoredroid.com

Tales of Grimm Review

The underlying premise behind Tales of Grimm is a simple one. Players collect and battle dark-fantasy versions of their favorite fairytale characters to save a magical world from corruptive dark magic. Unfortunately, while Tales of Grimm has some great moments, it’s little more than a mostly unremarkable gacha RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
wiltonbulletin.com

The Rise and Fall of an Iconic NYC Nightlife Destination

Spend enough time looking into the history of a given city and you’ll start to find mention of the restaurants, bars and nightclubs that were once in-demand destination and have since passed into the realm of mythology. One such space is El Morocco, situated for many years on East 54th Street in Manhattan. In her 2016 memoir, journalist Patricia Bosworth alluded to newspaper columnist Leonard Lyons making the rounds there, which gives a sense of the place’s clientele.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
moneyweek.com

Six of the most interesting books I read in 2021

I love reading other people's "book of the year" sections, but I don't tend to do book reviews myself. Why? Bluntly, I'm a slow reader. I find that the problem with most books is that the best bits are in the detail. If you try to skim that stuff, you get nothing but surface ideas, and everyone has those ideas, so they're not worth anything.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CentralTrack

The Rise, Fall And Reunion Of Flickerstick.

The Prominent Denton Alt-Rock Band Has Announced A Well-Awaited Reunion Show — Here’s The Comprehensive History Of Flickerstick. Despite a lot of shows getting postponed or canceled in lieu of the latest variant of the coronavirus, there is one recent show announcement that has been made with confidence: a reunion show by Flickerstick at the House of Blues on June 25, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
digg.com

The Best Books Of 2021, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2021 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best books, albums, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
TV SHOWS
sgmagazine.com

22 books to read in 2022: canonical modern classics

From shady storytellers to melancholic deliberations, travel through time and immerse yourself in the mesmerising colours of humanity’s modern history as we kickstart your journey into a world on the other side of words and pages. Here are 22 of the most canonical modern classics to present a summary...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eagle Newspapers

Local lawyer shares ‘Mandana Dreams’

SKANEATELES — From an early age, local attorney Linus Ward Walton Sr.’s life was influenced by Skaneateles Lake. “I was born in Skaneateles Falls but at age seven going on eight my family moved to Mandana, on the west side of the lake,” Walton said. “There were 11 kids in our family, plus parents David […]
SKANEATELES, NY
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy