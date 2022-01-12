ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday forecast: Cloudy and mild, northeasterly breeze

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cloudy day on tap, this...

www.kiiitv.com

local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
Weather
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
KSNT

Cloudy with mild temperatures today before winter weather arrives this evening

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until 6:00 PM this Saturday. Our next storm system is on the way and will be arriving by late this afternoon and lasting through Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be present today with winds gradually picking up as our cold front approaches the region. Highs will make it into the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much […]
ENVIRONMENT
Alpena News

Days of dangerous cold forecast for Northeast Michigan

ALPENA — The coldest temperatures so far this winter have engulfed Northeast Michigan, and people are urged by the National Weather Service to bundle up while outside and take precautions to protect their pets. Temperatures this morning with the windchill were as low as -12 degrees at the Alpena...
ALPENA, MI
kshb.com

Cloudy, mild today with winter weather coming tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain will change to snow by Saturday morning, accumulations of a dusting to 4" are possible. Quiet weather for the Chiefs game on Sunday evening. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: Cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs may range from the upper 40s to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

