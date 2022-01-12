ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man wanted for father’s murder arrested in Greenville Co.

By Sydney Broadus, Robert Cox, Kelci O'Donnell
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g61e7_0djVbZnA00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have arrested a man they say killed his own father in Greenville County.

Tuesday morning, residents at The View at Paris Mountain Apartments and nearby neighbors woke up to shocking news. Greenville County deputies were actively searching for a homicide suspect.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in the area. That kind of surprises me. That’s why, you know, I was kind of shocked,” said Travis Olvera, a resident in a nearby neighborhood.

Following their search efforts, Greenville County deputies arrested their suspect.

Investigators said 21-year-old Aaron Bruhn was found on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Bruhn Tuesday morning in his home on High Peak Drive in Greenville. Bruhn is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

“Certain areas, you know, I understand that they can be a little rough sometimes, depending on what’s going on,” said Olvera.

Olvera explained to 7NEWS that instances like this, are not usual occurrences for the area.

“It’s a safe area, it’s a safe community,” he said.

“I’m not afraid. I come out here and work on my cars and work on my yard and just feel safe here. We have the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department right up the road.”

Olvera said having deputies frequently patrolling the area adds comfort, whether they are actively searching for a suspect or not.

“They do a very good job. Like I said, I always see them patrolling the area up and down just riding around so I know that they are very active and making sure that everything’s safe.” said Olvera.

According to Greenville County deputies, Bruhn is booked at the Greenville County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing murder charge in shooting of North Charleston high school athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments in North Charleston. Officers responded to the apartment complex on December 28th for a gunshot victim. That person, 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter, died at the scene. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Through an […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading North Charleston officers in a brief pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages. They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family of Jamal Sutherland, others demanding charges and transparency in inmates death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family Jamal Sutherland, an inmate who died last January after being tased several times by officers at the Al Cannon Detention Center, says they’ve been failed by 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and the justice system. The family is demanding charges are brought against the involved officers. The Sutherland family […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Person shot after forcing entry into a home near Hemingway

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County said one person was shot Tuesday after forcing their way inside a residence. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Baptist Road in the Hemingway area. An investigation revealed the individual forced entry into the home and an […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Greenville Co#The Sheriff S Office
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner IDs couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified the couple killed in a house fire Thursday in Pawleys Island. James Pauley, 72, and Sherry Pauley, 71, died due to smoke inhalation, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. They were married. Crews were called at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday to Windy Lane for a […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Suspicious item found at Bank of America in Mount Pleasant deemed safe; police said it was sugar

UPDATE: Mount Pleasant PD said the suspicious item has been deemed safe. Authorities said it was a bag of sugar. The shopping center and road have reopened. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating after a suspicious item was discovered at the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Boulevard. Inspector Don […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County deputies warn about scam caller posing as sheriff’s office employee

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam where a caller is pretending to be with the agency. The sheriff’s office said they have received complaints Tuesday morning about a caller who attempting to scam money from people in the community. Deputies said the caller is identifying himself as […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry officials battle opioid epidemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry officials are working to fight an increasing opioid problem across the area and are making sure everyone takes part in the fight. Since 2019, more than 70,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses and local agencies are making sure people know how and when to react to someone who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy