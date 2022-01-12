ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jabeur beats Wimbledon champion Kvitova at Sydney Classic

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sydney...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
golfmagic.com

Novak Djokovic isn't the only sports star to refuse a vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the multiple grand slam winner has been making headlines worldwide over his approach to Covid-19. But he's not the only sports star who has refused jabs or not disclosed their vaccination status in this world we now live in. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers drew headlines after he...
NFL
The Independent

Andy Murray battles into third round of Australian Open warm-up tournament

Andy Murray continued preparations for his Australian Open return with a hard-fought victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.This was a much stiffer examination than his first-round win against world number 345 Viktor Durasovic on Tuesday, with the three-time grand slam winner progressing 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3 after over three hours on court.The match did not look like it would take so long when Murray raced into a 4-1 lead after half an hour.He led 5-2 and served for the opening set but some carelessness set in and Basilashvili battled back to go...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic drawn against countryman as Australian Open uncertainty continues

Novak Djokovic was drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as uncertainty continued over whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open.It appeared a decision from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could be imminent when the draw was postponed from 3pm (4am UK) at the last minute and without explanation.But it was then announced it would be held 75 minutes later, with Hawke now not expected to make his decision until Friday.Top seed and nine-time #AusOpen champion 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole begins his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic.#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/96MAlHNElG— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2022Djokovic, who is looking to win a record...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Jabeur retires from Sydney QF with injury; Murray reaches SF

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur retired with a lower back injury in the Sydney Classic quarterfinals on Thursday, allowing Anett Kontaveit to advance. The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced after the seventh-seeded Tunisian lost the opening set 6-4 and decided to stop soon after. Jabeur received a medical timeout after the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Jabeur gets first win over Kvitova, Muguruza also through in Sydney

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tunisian Ons Jabeur got past Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-4 at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday for her first win over the two-times Wimbledon champion in four meetings, while Spain's Garbine Muguruza also reached the quarter-finals. World number 10 Jabeur, whose most recent defeat to...
TENNIS
AFP

Barty time? Number one hot favourite to win Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty will be hot favourite to win her home Australian Open for the first time, but even with Serena Williams absent the world number one faces threats from all angles. For the first time in a quarter of a century the first Grand Slam of the year will not feature either of the Williams sisters -- Serena would have been pursuing a record-equalling 24th major crown but she is not fit.
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.With Roger Federer out injured, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Nadal...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Tennis-Krejcikova glides into Sydney semis, Jabeur out injured

SYDNEY (Reuters) – French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova stormed into the Sydney Tennis Classic semi-finals on Thursday with a 6-0 6-2 victory over France’s Carolina Garcia, while an ailing Ons Jabeur was forced to quit her match against Anett Kontaveit. After blanking her opponent in the opening set,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he canceled the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream Details

In the quaterfinals of WTA Sydney Tennis Classic, World No.7 Anett Kontaveit will take on World No.10 Ons Jabeur. Anett Kontaveit is an Estonian professional tennis player. Her current ranking according to the WTA is World No.7 which is also her highest ranking. She has five career titles to her name. She played her previous match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse which she won with a score of 6-3, 6-1.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Djokovic's deportation dramas overshadow Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faced more time in detention, another court hearing and needed to avoid deportation over the weekend just to have a chance of defending his Australian Open title. The obstacles kept mounting for the nine-time Australian Open champion after his visa was revoked Friday...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy