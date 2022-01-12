Jabeur beats Wimbledon champion Kvitova at Sydney Classic

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.With Roger Federer out injured, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Nadal...
Comments / 0