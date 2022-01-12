ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage assistance program aims to help those with COVID hardships

Cover picture for the articleThe latest weather, news, and sports...

FingerLakes1.com

State opens portal for homeowner assistance program for those who have suffered COVID-19 setbacks

The state opened the application portal Monday for the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund. It’s a federally funded program that helps homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure or displacement due to economic setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for mortgage payments, back property taxes, condo or homeowners association fees and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tricitytimes-online.com

Program helps lift burden for families impacted by COVID

Editor’s note: The following guest column was written by Christina Muir of the Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center in Imlay City. She can be reached at 1-877-888-MUIR. Michael and Nicole’s son, Jason, died suddenly in April after contracting COVID-19 from working in a nursing home. His...
IMLAY CITY, MI
State
Louisiana State
KSLA

Program offering assistance to those facing eviction in Caddo

The No Surprises Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the missing Vivian boy has been found safe. With more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, businesses like the Fat Calf have had to shut their doors due to employees getting sick. Bowie...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Mask mandate returning inside NOLA businesses, schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A citywide mask mandate is returning in New Orleans. The mandate will go into effect Wed., Jan. 12 at 6 a.m. in all public places, including both public and private schools. Masks required indoors in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, entertainment venues, and other businesses. Masks required...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KCRG.com

Heating Assistance program looking to help families as temperatures lower

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Individuals in Linn, Johnson, Jones, Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Iowa, and Washinton counties may be able to apply for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally funded program that’s made to assist low-income families that fall at or below the federal poverty...
HIAWATHA, IA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ksal.com

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program Helps Heat Kansas Homes

A perfect storm of cold weather and expensive energy costs is headed to Kansas households heating bills this winter. National gas costs are projected to rise by 30 percent while energy costs are expected to be six percent higher, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission. They explain that high natural gas and energy usage from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, high demands on natural gas from heat waves this summer, energy shortages in Europe and Asia, and declining domestic production, all combined will cause energy and natural gas costs to be higher than normal this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
local21news.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers help to homeowners

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) and Public Utility Commission (PUC) are launching the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) on Jan. 4. LIHWAP is designed to help low-income homeowners get access to clean drinking and wastewater services. Assistance is available for families who...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX40

California launches mortgage relief program to help homeowners: Who qualifies, how to apply

California’s expansive mortgage relief program to help tens of thousands of struggling homeowners is now accepting applications online. The California Mortgage Relief Program aims to help up to 40,000 residents who fell behind on housing payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the state. Eligible households can qualify for a maximum […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PennLive.com

Water assistance program opens up to help low-income Pennsylvanians retain service

Low-income Pennsylvanians who are in danger of having their water or wastewater services terminated now have a place to turn for assistance. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Public Utility Commission on Monday announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program to help qualified individuals maintain drinking and wastewater services. Applications for this program open on Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia launches Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in homes

Virginia is launching a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help ease delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures due to the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. Applications will open on Monday, Jan. 3. To be eligible, you must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after Jan. 21, 2020, and have to currently own and occupy the property as your primary residence.
VIRGINIA STATE
ifiberone.com

United Way of Thurston County Launches Emergency Assistance Fund to Help Those Impacted by Flooding

January 7, 2022, Olympia, Wash. — It is in times of need that we discover the full impact of a community united. Today, United Way of Thurston County (UWTC) is mobilizing the caring power of people in Thurston County by activating its Emergency Assistance Fund, a community-wide effort to provide rapid financial assistance to families and individuals affected by the January 2022 flood.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Lima News

Energy assistance program available

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership reminded Ohioans that assistance is available to help with home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are...
OHIO STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heating assistance program offers help to local families amidst frigid temps

HIAWATHA, Iowa — While many Iowans are cranking up their thermostats Tuesday night, more families are struggling to pay heating costs as the pandemic rages on for a second winter. But there are still federal dollars available to help. The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. (HACAP) helps distribute...
HIAWATHA, IA

