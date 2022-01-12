Mortgage assistance program aims to help those with COVID hardships

A perfect storm of cold weather and expensive energy costs is headed to Kansas households heating bills this winter. National gas costs are projected to rise by 30 percent while energy costs are expected to be six percent higher, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission. They explain that high natural gas and energy usage from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, high demands on natural gas from heat waves this summer, energy shortages in Europe and Asia, and declining domestic production, all combined will cause energy and natural gas costs to be higher than normal this winter.

