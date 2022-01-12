ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council proposes changes to e-scooter ordinance

By Tim Griffin
 2 days ago
The Corpus Christi City Council soon will vote on policy changes to the city ordinance that governs e-scooters.

Scooter rentals were introduced in Corpus Christi in 2019.

The new proposal includes changes to fees and creating a cap on the maximum number of scooters allowed in the city.

Also proposed were a 10-mph speed limit for scooters along the Bayfront and designated parking areas.

A first vote on those changes is set for Jan. 25.

KRIS 6 News

Short-term rentals discussed by city council today

The Corpus Christi City Council will discuss a new ordinance on Tuesday that would look to regulate short-term rentals. This ordnance is something new to us in Corpus Christi but has been implemented in San Antonio and Galveston.
Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

