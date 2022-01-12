City council proposes changes to e-scooter ordinance

The Corpus Christi City Council soon will vote on policy changes to the city ordinance that governs e-scooters.

Scooter rentals were introduced in Corpus Christi in 2019.

The new proposal includes changes to fees and creating a cap on the maximum number of scooters allowed in the city.

Also proposed were a 10-mph speed limit for scooters along the Bayfront and designated parking areas.

A first vote on those changes is set for Jan. 25.