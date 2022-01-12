ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West launches Yeezy Gap range with Heaven and Hell music video

By John Glenday
The Drum
 2 days ago

Fashion brand Gap has announced its new hoodie range in partnership with Kanye West, with the garment featuring prominently in the rapper’s latest music video. Doubling as a TV commercial, ‘Heaven and...

www.thedrum.com

The Independent

Kanye West says he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’

Kanye West has revealed why he expects to be “homeless in a year”.In a new interview, the rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c. “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always...
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner. Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
XXL Mag

Previously Unseen Footage Surfaces of Drake Crying During Kanye West’s “Runaway” Performance at Free Larry Hoover Concert – Watch

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Things got pretty emotional for Drake during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles earlier this month. On Sunday (Dec. 26), a previously unseen clip surfaced online of Drizzy crying during Kanye West's performance of "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9. In the video, Ye is wrapping up his piano-led rendition of "Runaway" where he pleads for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to run and come back to him.
