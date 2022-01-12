ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Glenn: THIS is the most important topic of my LIFETIME

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn says reading three words completely changed his life: ‘Question with BOLDNESS.’ We must even question the existence of God, Glenn says, ‘because if...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

The Christian Right Is Ready to Take Political Violence to the Next Level

When President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday morning, he asked Americans a seemingly rhetorical question: “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?” “Of course we are not!” true patriots are meant to answer in their heart of hearts, feeling all the feels for a country that withstood the insurrection of January 6, 2021, only to presumably bounce back better. But the premise behind the question was flawed. To put a fine point on it: Americans have always accepted political violence as a norm. From the mass killing of Native Americans to the subjugation of...
RELIGION
Miami Herald

Jan. 6 rioters do not love America. They hate — and fear — the America we’re becoming | Opinion

It was an act of country love. This is what we have repeatedly been told about the insurrection at the Capitol, one year ago this week. The claim began, as brazen lies so often seem to, with Donald Trump. “These are the things and events that happen,” he said, “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
TIME

January 6th May Have Been Only the First Wave of Christian Nationalist Violence

A year after the horrifying violence at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, a simple partisan storyline crowds out a central driver behind the events. Most media are understandably tracking the January 6 Committee and Trump’s Republican accomplices, and many pollsters have focused on the growing partisan divides regarding Trump’s role in the events or whether rioters should be prosecuted .
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Bernardino County Sun

Cancel culture divides Americans and lays foundation for a dystopian society

Just a dystopian society filled with deprived individuals who are gasping for breath under the influence of an overwhelming, relentless social media presence. Is this what our country has come to?. The “American Dream” is a broadly defined, sought after concept where equality, justice, and democracy are guaranteed with abundant...
SOCIETY
Urban Milwaukee

Why I Reject Critical Race Theory

I call myself a moderate these days, but truth be told, I still meet most of the liberal litmus tests. I’m pro-choice, pro-labor and pro-environment. I think climate change is an existential threat as are Donald Trump and Ron Johnson. I’m for a higher minimum wage and higher taxes on the rich. I’m for lower prison populations and lower carbon emissions. I’m for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and I’m for more bike paths for everyone.
SOCIETY
Press Democrat

Dvorak: Let this be the end of America’s Dark Ages

Let’s make this New Year’s Eve an important end date, the answer our great-great-grandnephews will have to memorize for a quiz on Martian Thursday:. A: The end of the American Dark Ages. Isn’t that what our nation has been stewing in these past few years — a medieval...
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Commentary: Black American triumphs outweigh our tragedies

It always seems as if the tragedies of Black Americans — instead of our triumphs — remain center stage in the media. Discussions of our history focus on the tragedies of slavery, but seldom mention the ancient African civilizations ruling the world by the power of their wealth, intelligence and strength.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
iheart.com

Ross' Weds Blogcast: Chris Stirewalt; Do white Americans owe black people?

My first guest of 2022, Chris Stirewalt, is one of my very favorite guests, and a guy who, in my opinion, is the best political analyst in America. He's an equal-opportunity critic (and complimenter, on those rare occasions when a politician deserves praise), he has an encyclopedic knowledge of American politics and political history, and he's really really funny. Chris is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Contributing Editor at The Dispatch. He also loves pickles and questions the dangerousness of quicksand. I do subscribe to The Dispatch and I encourage you to do the same. That way you'll get Chris's new newsletter: Introducing: Stirewaltisms - by Chris Stirewalt - The Sweep (thedispatch.com) And Chris's book about American populism is a fun and useful read: Every Man a King: A Short, Colorful History of American Populists: Stirewalt, Chris: 9781538729762: Amazon.com: Books.
SOCIETY
TheAtlantaVoice

King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that […] The post King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
inquirer.com

How ‘cultural Marxism’ and ‘critical race theory’ became dangerously misunderstood | The Grammarian

Congratulations, red-scaredy-cats! You won the dictionary this week. I hope you’re happy. The Oxford English Dictionary has just added cultural Marxism to its records. And that’s a big victory for a lot of people who fearmonger about cultural Marxism but probably don’t even understand what it is. Not because they can now look up the term — rather, the term’s addition to the dictionary means it has gained enough cultural currency that it warrants a definition. People who are worried about cultural Marxism washing over vulnerable, patriotic capitalists talked about it enough that dictionary editors finally took notice.
SOCIETY
Salon

With fascism coming, America responds: LOL who cares? Let's Netflix and chill

In America (and around the world) the year 2021 was one of great sadness and frustration. By many indications, 2022 may be even worse. America's democracy crisis continues to escalate. The alarm is blaring but the American people, for the most part, continue to ignore it. Last Jan. 6, Donald Trump and his regime attempted a coup with the goal of nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and, in effect, ending American democracy. In many respects, Trump's coup attempt was atypical, if not wholly unique.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

We Americans are now in a cold civil war

Despite Joe Biden's promise of unity during his 2020 US presidential campaign, his administration has failed to unify the people. On the contrary, his divisive rhetoric means Americans are more polarized than ever. I would argue that America has already fallen into what might be termed a 'cold civil war',...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy