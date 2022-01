It now turns out that Microsoft has completely discontinued production for its Xbox One console. Following the introduction of both the Xbox Series X and Series S, the gaming giant announced back in July of 2020 that both the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition had been discontinued. According to new information, it turns out that the final console option for the generation — the regular Xbox One S — had also ceased production by the end of that year, giving the company full capacity to create next-gen consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO