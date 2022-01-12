ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy S22 Ultra price leak is bad news for Samsung fans

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago

The Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event is almost upon us, with Samsung supposedly planning to release press invites for the virtual show by the end of the month. According to those leaks, the press conference will happen on February 8th, with preorders to follow a day later. The Galaxy S22 series will hit stores on February 24th or 25th. As we’ve approach the launch, we’re seeing more and more price leaks. The latest one seems to corroborate a Galaxy S22 price leak from a few days ago, and the conclusion seems to be similar. All three phones will be expensive, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra price isn’t something Note fans will appreciate.

How much did the Galaxy S21 cost?

One of the best things about the Galaxy S21 series was the price. Samsung reconsidered its strategy after the $999 Galaxy S20 proved to be too expensive for fans. As a result, the Galaxy S21 launched at $799.99. The Galaxy S21 Plus cost $999.99, and the S21 Ultra price started at $1,199.99. These are still the official prices for the three handsets a year later. Only, you’re likely to get much better deals in case you pick one.

But these prices are excellent benchmarks for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The three 2022 flagships will compete against the iPhone 13 series. Despite the inflation, Apple kept the iPhone 12 prices unchanged for one more year. Furthermore, Google came out with a $599 Pixel 6 flagship price that’s tough to beat in the Android camp.

A leak from Europe said a few days ago that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus might be €40 to €50 more expensive than their predecessors. We compared the leaked prices to the iPhone 13 prices in Europe, and the conclusion was that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus would be cheaper than the iPhone 13 and

iPhone 13 Pro

, respectively.

The same leak said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be €100 more expensive than its predecessor. That’s assuming the leak was accurate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9FAI_0djVXVBa00
Leak shows purported Galaxy S22 Ultra press render. Image source: Twitter

The Galaxy S22 Ultra price

This brings us to a brand new price leak that gives us the starting price points for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. This time, we’re looking at US prices for the three handsets.

If the figures above are accurate, the three Galaxy S22 handsets will be $100 more expensive than their predecessors. But they’re still better than the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy S22 could start at $899, making it more expensive than the $829 iPhone 13. The Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $1,099, which is $100 more expensive than the

iPhone 13 Pro

. The

iPhone 13 Pro

Max starts at $1,099.

The new Note in Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup will be the costliest. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra model starts at $1,299, according to the leaker. You’ll have to pay extra for more memory and storage for each of these three devices, Galaxy S22 Ultra included.

The price hikes might be annoying, but should be expected, consider the broader look at the mobile business. It’s not just the inflation that’s responsible for the price hikes. Parts shortages and delivery price hikes might also impact the final sticker price. Early rumors say the iPhone 14 will also carry a higher price tag than before.

The good news with an Android flagship like the Galaxy S is that the price will go down significantly in the months following the official lunch.

Comments / 4

BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Insider teases iPhone 14 with a display design like nothing we’ve seen before from Apple

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more The iPhone 13 series came out in mid-September 2021, right on schedule, despite the ongoing chip shortage. But so did the first iPhone 14 rumors. The early leaks said the iPhone 14 Pro phones will deliver a hole-punch display next year, which would represent Apple’s most significant design makeover since the iPhone X. Then, we saw a number of reports from Korea that said that various display makers are indeed readying manufacturing capabilities that would allow them to supply the hole-punch screens Apple will need this year...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Never Buy A Phone Without Checking This First

With many modern smartphones topping $1,000, buying a second-hand phone is a popular option. Amazon, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Apple’s refurbished store, and eBay are good places to find lightly used, previous generation phones at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new model. Sulastri Sulastri/Shutterstock. When buying a used...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Get a new iPhone for less – here are the best prices

Network operators tend to offer iPhone deals all year round, not just in time for the holidays. If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, whether that’s one of the current iPhone 13 or SE series or an older model, we’ve rounded up all the best deals that can be found on the web below.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S10 are latest to get Android 12 update with One UI 4

Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.
CELL PHONES
