In part two of our week-long series looking back at what we learned this year, we’re checking in on the Tijuana River sewage crisis. At the beginning of the year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had some $300 million to combat cross-border pollution. Activists were hopeful that a big chunk of that money would go towards long-standing maintenance issues in Mexico, but as MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón explain, most of the money will be spent on a second treatment plant in San Diego’s South Bay.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO