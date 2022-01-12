Is it a brownie? No! It’s the new Girl Scout Cookie

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans Girl Scout gets the goods and the information.

It’s happening at a top-secret strategy session with her troop leader.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the address is somewhere in City Park.

It’s a cookie conference.

The Girl Scout is 8-year-old Basil Stanley.

And her troop leader also happens to be her mom, Kristi.

Their meeting is about the brand new, never before seen, coming soon to a tastebud near year, Girl Scout Cookies.

They’re called, Adventurefuls.

They’re a bit of a brownie-of-a-cookie.

Girl Scouts describe them as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Basil should be a good businesswoman. She’s already a star in the second grade. She’s a girl with good grades who loves to sing and dance and draw.

Girl Scouts have been busy selling cookies since 1917. That’s more than a century for what’s become the biggest entrepreneur business in the world for young ladies like Basil.



The Girl Scout mission is to build courage, confidence, and character

With every box.

And with every bite.

