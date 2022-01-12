ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Editorial: Tesla acquiesence to China policies not acceptable

Santa Maria Times
 2 days ago

The Dallas Morning News on Tesla in Xinjiang — a bad turn for a Texas company:. On Dec. 1, Tesla moved its headquarters to Harold Green Road in Austin, officially becoming a Texas company. On Dec. 23, with the backing of a nearly unanimous House and Senate, President...

The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
Truth About Cars

Tesla Accepting Crypto Again, Cybertruck Delayed

Tesla is taking another look at cryptocurrency, though this time it looks to be a goof as the currency in question is the meme-based Dogecoin. Though the joke could be on the market because the currency surged up by over 10 percent after Elon Musk made the announcement you could purchase “merch” with it.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico’s complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
ECONOMY
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
ECONOMY
CNET

The global chip shortage is boosting US manufacturing: What you need to know

When you can't buy that Ford F-150 pickup or Sony PS5, blame the chip shortage. A worldwide problem triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has metastasized into a years-long disruption of everything electronic. Product shortages caused problems for the most impressive exercise of consumer power, the American holiday shopping season. If...
ECONOMY
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock: China Sales Topped 70,000 In December

The China Passenger Car Association reported booming December electric vehicle sales on Tuesday, with record Tesla (TSLA) local deliveries. Tesla stock edged higher Tuesday, while China EV rivals rebounded solidly. Tesla China sales hit 70,847 in December, with only 245 vehicles exported. Typically, Tesla reports its highest local deliveries in...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Covid Foreign Policy: A Methodical China And An Impulsive Russia

It is said that hardships do not change our character as much as reveal it. The misery, deaths, and economic dislocation from the pandemic have presented a challenge to every country on the planet—and we are not at the end of this affliction. But how might Covid affect international behavior, and is it too far-fetched to think there might even be some positive indirect effects from Covid?
WORLD
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla China Delivered 70600 EVs in December

Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021. Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in...
ECONOMY
insidebitcoins.com

China’s leading messaging app, WeChat to accept digital yuan settlements

WeChat Pay, the leading messaging platform in China, will start accepting digital yuan payments. This is expected to push the adoption of the e-CNY, given that the messaging app has over one billion users. WeChat to support digital yuan. A report from CNBC noted that WeChat Pay will start supporting...
CELL PHONES

