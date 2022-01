Time decay refers to the rate at which time reduces the value of an option. First, it's essential to understand that time decay is exponential and accelerates as expiration draws closer. The rate of acceleration is directly related to how far in the money an option is. So, if you own an in-the-money option, you want to pay close attention to the expiry and sell as soon as possible to have a maximum value related to time decay.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO