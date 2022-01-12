California Man Injured in Benton County Crash

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of January 8th, Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Wayne Andrew Gravitt reported that subjects known to him approached him and began hitting him. The suspects fled the scene and were not located at the time of the report. Gravitt sustained minor injury.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO