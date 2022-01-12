ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MO

California Man Injured in Benton County Crash

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 GMC, driven by 38-year-old...

KIX 105.7

CRU Drug Investigation Results in Arrest of Man On Multiple Charges

On Wednesday Jan. 5, members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Unit responded to 1319 South Osage to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation. At the residence, two males and a female were located and secured without incident. A detailed search of the residence revealed methamphetamine,...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For January 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of January 8th, Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station, 216 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Wayne Andrew Gravitt reported that subjects known to him approached him and began hitting him. The suspects fled the scene and were not located at the time of the report. Gravitt sustained minor injury.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Pedestrian Killed in Fulton

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Callaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 39-year-old Shannon M. Walton of Fulton, was on Bluff Street near Meadowlark Lane at 6:30 p.m., when it struck 67-year-old Ray E. Payne of Fulton, as he walked across Bluff Street.
FULTON, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 12, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 10th, Dmitriy Bliskavka reported to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office that sometime in the overnight, someone had stolen several pieces of lumber from his currently under construction pole barn in the 3600 block of Rissler Road. The investigation continues.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Arrested for Harassment of Estranged Wife

Sedalia Police responded to Fitter's restaurant, 500 South Ohio, Avenue Tuesday night in reference to a violation of an order of protection. When officers arrived, they spoke to the caller. The caller said her estranged husband and his brother drove by the establishment multiple times after finding her car outside.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Tipton Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit

Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for an obstructed license plate early Monday morning. The driver failed to stop, and after a low-speed pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Mildred Avenue. 51-year-old Anthony D. Driskell of Tipton was arrested for Resisting Arrest, a...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

One Arrested After Firearm is Discharged in the Roadway

On Sunday evening, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lafayette Avenue in reference to a subject who discharged a firearm in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses, who directed Officers to a residence in the 500 block of East 12th Street. Officers made contact...
SEDALIA, MO
Person
Josiah
KIX 105.7

Capitol Riot Participant Now Faces DWI Charges

Authorities say a Missouri woman who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing charges in a fatal accident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was drunk and driving a car the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County Wednesday night when she collided with another car, killing 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Highway Patrol Wants Truckers to Help Defend Against Human Trafficking

Human trafficking can happen almost everywhere, including Missouri highways. So the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be participating in a three-day initiative to educate commercial drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement, and the public about Human Trafficking. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, human trafficking is...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Deputies Bust Suspected Meth Trafficking Operation; Two Arrested

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the beginning of December of 2021, the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, along with the Sedalia Police Department and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, joined together in a month-long investigation on Christopher Lee Hill, aged 39. Hill resides in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive in Pettis County. During the investigation, Detectives gathered enough information to execute a search warrant on the residence.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
