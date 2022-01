Last year, a Welsh woman bought a globe for £150 ($199) at an antique fair. This week, it sold for 770 times that at auction. The globe, believed to be one of the oldest objects of its kind to hit the block ever, went for a staggering £116,000 ($154,000) Hansons Auctioneers, cruising past its £20,000-to-£30,000 ($26,000 to $39,700) pre-sale estimate. Five phone bidders vied for the piece, with an anonymous New York-based collector ultimately taking it home.

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 DAYS AGO