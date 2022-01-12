ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cranberry Cheese Tarts [Vegan]

By Maria Koutsogiannis
One Green Planet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 package Puffed Pastry (2 sheets) Preheat your oven to 400F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Into a small bowl combine your olive oil and garlic. Season to taste just slightly and...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cranberries#Cooking#Mozzarella Cheese#Food Drink#Puffed Pastry#Preparation Preheat
Mashed

The Secret Ingredients Trisha Yearwood Adds To Her Pancakes

There's no denying that fresh hot pancakes are the one of the ultimate breakfast foods, but sometimes — say, when you're still half asleep and manning the breakfast station — they can land a little flat on texture and taste. Like the way you feel before and after your morning coffee, it really doesn't take a lot for pancakes to perk up and reach their fluffiest, flavor-packed potential. A few simple tricks and ingredients can ensure perfection every morning (or night, if breakfast is what's for dinner).
RECIPES
PopSugar

I Made the Cinnamon-Roll Loaf That Went Viral on TikTok, and I Can Confirm It's Heavenly

Whether they're served over the counter of a mall kiosk or enjoyed by the dozen on a cozy Christmas morning, there's hardly an occasion that can't be made infinitely better with a generous helping of warm cinnamon rolls. The classic way of preparing and serving cinnamon rolls as individually sliced buns slathered with vanilla icing has been my tried-and-true method for as long as I can remember, but (as always) TikTok has come through with a better way of enjoying the cinnamon-swirled treat. TikTok user and master baker Frederikke Waerens (@frederikkewaerens) recently shared a simple yet intricate-looking variation of cinnamon rolls that delivers in both style and taste.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Skillet-Roasted Chicken Afritada

Chef Melissa Miranda’s version of Chicken Afritada, a popular Filipinx stew, isn't her lola's afritada—and that's totally okay with her. The chicken and hearty vegetables that comprise afritada are often stewed together, but here Miranda cooks each element of the dish separately then combines them all in a skillet. The reward for all your effort is a sublime mixture of textures in every bite: crispy-skinned chicken, tender but not-mushy vegetables, and velvety stewed tomatoes. “This is a dish I grew up eating and is one of my go-to comfort foods," she says. "Although it’s not as recognizable as chicken adobo, it's definitely close to the hearts of my team and myself.”
RECIPES
Food Beast

Lay's Launches New Layers

Lay's is kicking off 2022 by adding what it calls a "multi-dimensional" take on its OG potato chip. Dubbed Layers, the new snack from Lay's claims to be crunchier than regular potato chips and has, well, layers, of flavor in it. The new snacks are hitting shelves in two layers...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy