Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Battle House Fire In SW OKC

By News 9
 2 days ago
A house fire was reported in SW OKC on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire near 2307 SW 22nd Street.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire started due to a type of heat lamp left on the back porch for a dog.

The fire was initially contained to the back porch, but did move into the attic, OKCFD said.

According to OKCFD, the electricity was turned off to the home.

There was water damage but overall the homeowners were lucky, firefighters reported.

Fire crews said the four people who lived in the home, as well as the dog, sustained no injuries and made it out of the home.

Deadly Shooting Rattles Chickasha Neighborhood

A man was shot and killed after he allegedly tried breaking into someone’s home early Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. Jeremy Kirkley was up early Tuesday morning and getting some coffee before work. However, what is usually a normal routine, turned into the start of an unusual situation.
CHICKASHA, OK
'Blue Alert' Canceled After Shooting, Pursuit In SW Oklahoma

At least two people were arrested after an incident Monday in southwest Oklahoma that left an officer injured. That pursuit resulted in a Blue Alert being issued by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in hopes of finding two suspects and a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. A source told News 9 that the suspects had opened fire on police, resulting in an injury to a Lawton police officer. That officer was taken to the hospital, condition unknown.
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
