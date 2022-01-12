Firefighters Battle House Fire In SW OKC

A house fire was reported in SW OKC on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire near 2307 SW 22nd Street.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire started due to a type of heat lamp left on the back porch for a dog.

The fire was initially contained to the back porch, but did move into the attic, OKCFD said.

According to OKCFD, the electricity was turned off to the home.

There was water damage but overall the homeowners were lucky, firefighters reported.

Fire crews said the four people who lived in the home, as well as the dog, sustained no injuries and made it out of the home.