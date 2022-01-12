ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump hung up on an NPR interview after being challenged over his false election-fraud claims

By Tom Porter
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump ended an interview after his false election-fraud claims got called out.
  • The NPR interview was supposed to last 15 minutes, but Trump hung up after 9.
  • Senior Senate Republicans in the past week have rejected his election fraud "Big Lie."

Former President Donald Trump hung up on an NPR reporter after being challenged about his untrue claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by fraud.

Trump was interviewed by phone on by NPR's Steve Inskeep in a segment that aired Wednesday.

The discussion addressed Trump's support for the COVID vaccines, before moving on to his election-fraud claims and this year's mid-terms.

Inskeep asked Trump about recent comments by Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, who recently rejected Trump's election-fraud claims, and said that dwelling on the 2020 election could harm the Republicans in future contests.

Trump said that bringing up the 2020 fraud claims is instead "an advantage, because otherwise they're going to do it again in '22 and '24, and Rounds is wrong on that. Totally wrong.".

He went on to dispute ballot counts, criticize judges who've rejected his legal challenges to the election result, and criticize Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has rejected the election fraud claims and backed Rounds.

"You know the real truth, Steve, and this election was a rigged election," said Trump.

But Inskeep challenged him on false claims, citing judges, public officials and even Trump's own layers who have said that they do not think there was widespread fraud in the election.

When Trump asked how President Joe Biden could have gained the 80 million votes which brought him victory, Inskeep replied "If you'll forgive me, maybe because the election was about you."

Shortly after, Trump hung up the phone, cutting short the interview that was supposed to last for 15 minutes but only lasted for 9.

Trump has made backing for his election-fraud claims a test of loyalty, offering public support to GOP candidates who've embraced them and threatening to unseat those who do not.

The former president generally confines himself to interviews with right-wing networks, who don't push back against his claims.

Danny boom botz
2d ago

It’s really quite funny that after all his failed business ventures that he can’t accept he LOST the presidency by a HUGE MARGIN because he was a fool and the people realized that. The votes weren’t STOLEN FROM YOU, but rather a huge number of republicans voted for Biden, because they saw you as unfit to lead.

The Devil
2d ago

OLD BONE SPURS is the same coward he has always been. As soon as Trump actually has to deal with conflict Trump runs and hides.What an embarrassment not only to the American people but to the people of the world. 👺

Bill Scott
2d ago

he's a putz. I really hope he catches covid and dies. I think it would be good for the country. Romney c a n g e t the nod a nd beat biden

