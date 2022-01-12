ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Shortens Film Festival, Requires Vaccination and Testing

The Berlin International Film Festival has cut three days off its official screening schedule for 2022 and introduced new coronavirus measures, requiring attendees to be both fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, plus show a recent negative COVID test.

Berlin 2022 will now run Feb. 10-16, with the festival’s Gold and Silver Bear honors handed out on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The final four days of the festival, Feb. 17-20, will feature repeat screenings of festival titles in cinemas around the German capital. Traditionally, Berlin sets aside one day for these “public screenings.”

In addition, Berlin will reduce seating capacity in festival cinemas by 50 percent to allow for social distancing. All parties, receptions and other public events have been cancelled. The festival, however, said film teams will still be able to walk the red carpet and talk to the press in front of the Berlinale Palast, the festival’s main venue.

The new safety regulations — known in Germany as “2G-plus” — are required under stricter rules introduced by the German government, as well as Berlin state legislators to stem the rapid spread of omicron , the new, highly-contagious variant of the coronavirus. Germany on Wednesday recorded more than 80,000 new coronavirus infections, an all-time record.

While other festivals, including Sundance and the International Film Festival Rotterdam, have gone online-only in response to the omicron surge, Berlin is determined to hold an in-person event.

“We want to make the Berlinale possible, and according to current deliberations, we can achieve this,” said German culture minister Claudia Roth in a statement. “We want the festival to send a signal to the entire film industry, to cinemas and moviegoers, and to culture as a whole. We need cinema, we need culture.”

The German exhibitors’ association, HDF Kino, welcomed the decision to hold an in-person festival as a celebration of cinema.

“We’re delighted and thankful that culture minister Roth worked so hard and in close coordination with festival management and all other authorities and colleagues to make it possible to have [an in-person] Berlinale in 2022,” HDF Kino chairperson Christine Berg said in a statement. “This festival is incredibly important for the national and international film world right now, and for the city of Berlin, it’s a glimmer of hope and an important signal for all [of us] in the film and culture industries in these demanding times.”

“We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic. At the same time, we believe that culture plays such a fundamental role in society that we do not want to lose sight of this aspect,” said Berlin festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “We would like to enable festival screenings for our audiences and filmmakers even in these times of pandemic. With our new concept, we are focusing fully on the cinematic experience and reducing the formation of groups. The key thing is to give audiences and film teams a collective experience of cinema with this changed concept, while reducing the number of face-to-face encounters in compliance with the corona regulations. Our international guests are keen to present their work on site.”

Berlin’s industry section, the European Film Market, announced last week that it would be going online-only.

Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market Line-Ups

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles. The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles. Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2. The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes...
MOVIES
Variety

Le Pacte to Host Market Premieres for ‘Adieu Paris,’ ‘On the Edge’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris

Le Pacte is set to host market premieres for Édouard Baer’s “Adieu Paris” and Giordano Gederlini’s “On the Edge” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, which takes place this week. “Adieu Paris” stars an ensemble cast, including some of France and Belgium’s best-known actors, notably Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Gérard Depardieu, Isabelle Nanty, Pierre Arditi and Ludivine Sagnier. The dialogue-driven comedy takes place entirely at a Parisian bistro. Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte, said the film will appeal to traditional French films lovers and admirers of iconic actors. “Adieu Paris” is the fourth directorial outing of actor-turned-helmer...
MOVIES
Variety

Ten European Shooting Stars Announced for Hybrid 25th Anniversary Edition

European Film Promotion has announced the 10 rising young actors selected for the 25th edition of European Shooting Stars, the promotional event held during the Berlinale that has been instrumental to boosting careers of top talents such as Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed, Alba Rohrwacher and George MacKay. Due to Omicron-related constraints this year’s Shooting Stars is taking place as a hybrid edition comprising some online events being scheduled before the Berlinale, while others will take place on-site during the festival. One of the program’s highlights will be the European Shooting Stars Awards Ceremony set for February 14 at the Berlinale Palast. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Leon Dai-Starring ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Day’ Now Filming in Taiwan

Production is underway in Taiwan on multi-national art house film “Tomorrow Is a Long Day” that stars acclaimed Leon Dai. The confinement and claustrophobia of urban life have long been recurring themes in Asian cinema from Wong Kar-wai and Fruit Chan in Hong Kong to Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding. Another Taiwan director Chung Mong Hong most recently gave the theme a COVID-era touch in his award-winning “The Falls.” Though not specifically a pandemic era production, the story of “Tomorrow” is that of a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son slowly becomes unbearable in the densely-packed spaces of contemporary Singapore. The...
WORLD
Variety

Studiocanal Unveils French Comedies, Including ‘Tenor,’ ‘The Tasting,’ ‘Happy 50’ at Unifrance RDV (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is unveiling a raft of French projects with high commercial potential, including Claude Zidi Jr.’s “Tenor,” the romantic comedy “The Tasting” and “Happy 50,” starring Lambert Wilson (“Benedetta”) and Frank Dubosc (“Rolling to You”). “Tenor” (pictured) marks Zidi Jr.’s follow up to “Divorce Club” and boasts an eclectic cast, including César nominee Michèle Laroque, beatboxing world champion MB14, and opera singer Roberto Alagna. “Tenor” tells the uplifting journey of a talented young underdog who rises from suburban streets to the grand stage of the Paris Opéra. The movie is produced by Firstep, Raphael Benoliel’s Paris-based banner whose credits include “Emily...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Sequel to Hit China Theaters in February Amid Crowded Lunar New Year Lineup

“The Battle at Lake Changjin 2: Water Gate Bridge,” the sequel to China’s highest grossing film of all time, will debut on Feb. 1, the first day of the lucrative Chinese New Year holiday. The weeklong vacation is typically China’s biggest box office period of the year and thus is subject to intense competition. This year, “Lake Changjin 2” is set to go up against 10 other hotly anticipated titles. The sequel currently ranks third in popularity based on votes from the “want to watch” metric from the Maoyan database. Its top competitor is “Nice View,” the next feature from “Dying to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Orange Studio Launches ‘The Nannies,’ ‘The Green Perfume,’ ‘A Cat’s Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the film and TV production and distribution arm of France’s leading telco group, is launching a trio of new projects, “The Nannies,” “The Green Perfume” and “A Cat’s Life,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. “The Nannies” (“Les femmes du square”), directed by Julien Rambaldi (“Labor Day”), stars Eye Haïdara (“C’est la Vie”) as Angèle, a young undocumented woman in her thirties who lives on the outskirts of Paris. Threatened by gangsters she conned, Angèle decides to leave her neighborhood and starts working as a nanny for Hélène’s 10-year-old son in a chic Parisian area. Although she’s supposed to...
MOVIES
