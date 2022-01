Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says their wide players are making the difference this season. Real are into the Supercopa de Espana final after victory over Barcelona. Ancelotti said: "We had some tough moments, which is normally the case against tough opposition. We tried to look for their weak points, which was their lack of balance because they are a side who send a lot of players forward. The skill produced by Vini Jr. and Asensio and also by the midfielders to play their way out of tight situations the way we did in the first half gave us the chance to create chances and score.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO