Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that people entering establishments serving food or beverages will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter. The rule will also apply to anyone going to see the Timberwolves at Target Center or the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The policies for both cities will go into effect on Jan. 19, and they’ll extend to cover ticketed events on Jan. 26. These policies are the latest efforts by Twin Cities leaders to curb the spread of...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO