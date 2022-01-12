ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Shenendehowa graduate creates ethical activewear to fight fast fashion

By Cassie Hudson
 2 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After graduating from Notre Dame and a brief stint on Wall Street, Tommy Flaim started an ethical activewear brand called Fox & Robin to improve working conditions in the fashion industry. The Shenendehowa graduate created workout clothes that are made for athletes and couch potatoes.

“I grew up in Clifton Park. I played soccer and tennis at Shen. I grew up playing sports it’s what I knew,” said Flaim.

Fox & Robin is a benefit corporation so they are legally obligated to optimize for more than just profits. For them, that means “doing right by our factory workers and the environment.”

Not only do they ship their products with recycled packaging but their leggings and sports bras are made with 75% recycled nylon.

Created with transparency in mind, Fox & Robin is one of the first and only activewear brands to disclose its factory workers' wages. They also focus on minimizing their environmental impact.

“And being able to make an impact obviously right now we’re a pretty small company but the hope is that we’ll eventually be a force for good in the global fashion industry,” said Flaim.

Sold in more than 30 retail locations in 18 states, their activewear will be sold in the Capital Region in the near future: iRunLocal in Saratoga Springs and Fleet Feet Albany & Malta.

With fashion designers from Lululemon and Under Armour, their current investors include many pro athletes and former Bachelor contestant Connor Saeli . In order to expand to be a force for good, Flaim says they’re actively looking for investors..

