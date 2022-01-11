Home Depot Foundation gives $1M to civil rights center

FILE: The nonprofit center links the story of the U.S. civil rights movement with human rights challenges of today. It plans activities beginning Friday to mark the MLK holiday.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Foundation said it will give $1 million to the Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which plans to use the donation to expand its museum and increase community education and training.

The foundation, established by the Georgia-based retailer, said in an announcement the donation was in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the national holiday marking his birthday.

Opened in 2014, the nonprofit center links the story of the U.S. civil rights movement with human rights challenges of today. It plans activities beginning Friday to mark the MLK holiday.

Home Depot Foundation has been involved with the center since its beginning, said Jill Savitt, chief executive of the center.

