As any Windows or Mac user could tell you, the trend towards sleek and thinner designs has often come at a cost to the number and types of ports on your devices. That’s where USB C Hubs come in – a handy and portable plug-in for your laptop or computer with almost every port imaginable, so you’ll never be short on space again. If you’re looking for the best on the market, here’s our roundup of the nine best USB C Hubs for Windows and Mac.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO