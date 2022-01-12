ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State leaders discuss enhancement of the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit

By Olivia Lank
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont will be discussing the enhancement of the state’s earned income tax credit on Wednesday afternoon.

At noon, Lamont, Senator Martin Looney, and other advocates will be discussing the recent announcement about economic payments to CT residents who received the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020.

The assistance will provide needed support to low-to-moderate income working individuals and families burdened by COVID-19.

