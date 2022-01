The other day my 21-year-old daughter came into the living room singing a random, rhythmic chant of some sort that sounded like it was a different language. She got to a line that I misheard as "pequeño" and then giggled. I asked her what she was singing, and she said it was a TikTok of a guy playing the cello and the kazoo and singing gibberish.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO