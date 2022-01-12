Swope graduates from Westerns Governors University

CANTON—Chastity Swope, a resident of Canton, has graduated from Western Governors University (WGU) with a Bachelor of Science in Business - Healthcare Management. Swope participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony in late November, where she and thousands of other graduates were recognized and celebrated for their achievements.

Swope’s educational journey began 10 years ago, when she started taking classes at a local community college while working at a part-time, entry-level position within the local healthcare system, eventually earning her associate degree. She worked her way up through supervisory roles and, two years after earning her associate degree, was promoted to director of clinic services, a salaried position that requires a master’s degree. Shortly after being awarded the position, Swope decided it was time to further her education and earn a bachelor’s degree and, eventually, an MBA.

“I learned about WGU – an online school that had the degree I was searching for, along with the ability to complete my coursework around a 50-hour work week, volunteerism and the family schedule,” Swope said. “It was a win-win situation and one of the best decisions I ever made.”

A wife of 24 years, a mother of three adult children and a grandmother to one, Swope found WGU’s flexible online format and competency-based education approach – which measures learning instead of time spent in the classroom and allows students to complete courses on their own schedule and graduate faster – was the perfect fit for her busy lifestyle. She also appreciated the support of WGU staff as the pandemic placed even greater expectations on healthcare workers.

“My experience with WGU has been superb, and my mentor was phenomenal,” Swope said. “She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. From the affordability and the education to the experience and the support – WGU offers a lot – and it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Swope plans on continuing her education and earning a master’s degree in the near future.

“I am now a WGU alum, but I am not done yet,” she said. “‘Chastity Swope-Future MBA Student’ has a nice ring to it.”

There were over 1,200 undergraduate and graduate degree recipients from 46 U.S. states and military installations overseas who participated in the recent commencement ceremony. Approximately 76 percent of the graduates come from at least one of the following historically underserved populations: first-generation college students, students of color, rural residents, and/or low-income earners. Graduates earned degrees in business, K–12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.