ICC holds Fall graduation; includes local students
PEORIA—Graduates completed their respective program requirements at Illinois Central College during the Fall 2021 semester.
Local graduates include:
Sydnee Barton, Farmington
Nicholas Beeney, Trivoli
Jadah Graham, Glasford
Haley Huls,Trivoli
Alicia Johnson, Canton
Walker Kitchen, Canton
Payton Peckham, Farmington
Tyler Snell, Canton
Macie Sprague, Farmington
