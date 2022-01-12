ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

ICC holds Fall graduation; includes local students

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago

PEORIA—Graduates completed their respective program requirements at Illinois Central College during the Fall 2021 semester.

Local graduates include:

Sydnee Barton, Farmington

Nicholas Beeney, Trivoli

Jadah Graham, Glasford

Haley Huls,Trivoli

Alicia Johnson, Canton

Walker Kitchen, Canton

Payton Peckham, Farmington

Tyler Snell, Canton

Macie Sprague, Farmington

Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.

