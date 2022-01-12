Miley Cyrus Wore The Most Risqué Green Dress In Miami—It’s SO Revealing!

Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is a frequent fashion risk-taker, and her wild outfits never fail to catch our eye. As one of her edgy ensembles for her televised New Year’s Eve party with Pete Davidson, Cyrus rocked a one-shoulder, sparkly green gown. It showed a lot of her glowing skin and toned figure!

The “Midnight Sky” singer chose a lime green, shimmery maxi dress as one of her more daring getups of the evening. It featured a major side cut-out and high slit held together by thin gold chains at its sides. How— and if— someone can wear underwear with that revealing dress, we’ll never know, but Cyrus pulled it off in a way that only she can.

The NBC special host finished off her look with matching gold bangle bracelets, hoop earrings and strappy gold heels. She sported a stunning red lip, shiny crystal eye shadow and fierce cat eye winged eyeliner to prove she was the NYE hostess with the most-ess.

She posed for photos with co-host Davidson (who was recently spotted with new flame Kim Kardashian in the Bahamas) and the two made such a wildly dressed, entertaining duo. Kardashian also weirdly followed—and then unfollowed— Cyrus the week of the event. The singer’s comment on that is yet to come.

Overall, cut-out dresses are a definite fave among celebrity style trends, and hopefully we can look forward to more from Cyrus this year!