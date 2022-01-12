ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri House Committee Considers Whether to Ban Race-Related Teachings in K-12 Public Schools

Cover picture for the article(Missourinet) A panel of Missouri House members are considering whether to ban certain race-related teachings in...

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

My god. They are so afraid of our history. It’s really sad they’d want kids to learn lies instead of truth just because of their fear of kids learning about our true history.

Rick Perry
2d ago

And the battle of the racists is still going! But just the black and white! What about all of the other nations people who came here to live to better themselves? And no one else is more mistreated yet today than the American Indians who are really the true Americans!

AP_000650.f484ed347aad4473aebbc80bcf2c8473.1935
2d ago

Martin Luther King Jr. be a palled what is critical race theory that is being pushed on our children and grandchildren. He want to look at what the person could do and become not what color their skin was.

