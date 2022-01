The Lady Chargers locked themselves into a thriller Thursday Night. The basketball games between AC/GC and Earlham got moved to Thursday night because of weather related issues . The Lady Chargers were as much as 10 points late into the third quarter to Earlham and fought back tie the game at the end of regulation 54-54. In the first Overtime the Chargers again found themselves down by three points with 10 seconds left and Saige O’Brien hit a game saving three pointer to send it into another overtime 61-61. AC/GC then finally ended the game down one point and layup from Shay Lemke with time expiring gave the Chargers the one point victory 69-68. Saige O’Brien scored 19 points and Alaina Bunde added 18 to improve to 8-5 on the season.

EARLHAM, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO