Orchard Park, NY

Bills vs. Patriots weather forecast: Sub-zero wind chills expected for playoff game

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the New England Patriots at Orchard Park, Mac Jones' passing attempts were in the single digits. This time it will be the temperature in the single digits.

It's going to be frigid in Orchard Park with wind chills below zero degrees for the AFC Wild-Card round game Saturday evening.

The grounds crew may have some snow to remove from field at Highmark Stadium before the game. There's a 30% chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cih5O_0djVQJad00

It will be cloudy and cold with a high near 9 degrees. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. and the mercury will drop further since it will be well after sunset. The low will dip down to about zero.

Wind won't be as blustery as the teams' first meeting with expected gusts of 5 to 10 mph, but the wind chill could be below zero. If the field temperature is 5 degrees and the wind speed is 8 mph, the National Weather Service wind chill calculator says the air will feel like 8 below zero on your body.

Some players prefer not to wear long sleeves, even in freezing temperatures. The  National Weather Service warns sub-zero wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The division rivals will meet for the third time this year. New England won 14-10 on Monday Night Football on Dec. 6, on a night wind gusts of 55 mph battered Highmark Stadium. The Patriots ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards. The Bills have won 4 of 5 games since, including a 33-21 triumph over the Patriots on the road that wrested control of the division.

Will Saturday's game be the coldest in NFL history? Not by a longshot. That title is shared by two games, depending on how you look at it.

If you base it on temperature, the coldest game was the "Ice Bowl" in the 1967 NFC Championship, when the thermometer fell to minus 13 with wind chills between minus 36 and minus 48.

Base it on wind chill, though, and "The Freezer Bowl" in 1982 between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Diego Chargers takes the title. That day the temperature was minus 9 but it felt like a brain-freezi minus 59.

Frozen Tundra: The 15 coldest games ever played at Lambeau Field

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills vs. Patriots weather forecast: Sub-zero wind chills expected for playoff game

