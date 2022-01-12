ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short-Terms Charts Are Improving (Technically Speaking For 1/11)

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yields have been trending between ~1.2% and ~1.8% since the Spring of 2021. But yields have moved higher in the last few weeks:. The 1-year chart shows that yields are currently at the high-end of the range. They are poised to moved out of their range from the last...

Seeking Alpha

Topping Signals On The QQQ Charts (Technically Speaking For 1/13)

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.0 percent in November and 0.6 percent in October. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
babypips.com

Crypto Watchlist: Short-Term Reversal for Bitcoin (BTC/USD)?

Will this translate to an uptrend for the king of crypto?. Bitcoin has been taking hits since the end of December, falling from $52,000 to $40,500 before the sellers took a chill pill. Are Bitcoin buyers ready to step in?. BTC/USD has not only broken above a closely-watched trend line...
Seeking Alpha

My Portfolio Strategy For 2022: Earnings Trounce The Fed

You've heard it all before: “Don’t Fight the Fed.”. How Often Does the Fed "Get it Right?" The Federal Reserve Act was passed and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913. This act created the "Federal Reserve System" by establishing twelve regional Federal Reserve Banks which were jointly responsible for managing the country's money supply, making loans, providing oversight of all banks, and serving as a lender of last resort.
Seeking Alpha

Foreign Exchange Market Turning On Powell And Federal Reserve

The re-nomination hearings for Chairman Jerome Powell and the hearings for Vice-Chair Lael Brainard have coincided with the worst U.S. inflation news since 1982. Are we seeing a shift in market expectations relating to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve?. On Tuesday Mr. Powell testified before the...
Seeking Alpha

Early Signs That The Fundamentals Are Still Strong For Nokia In 2022

This week Nokia (NOK) announced they would exceed Q4 guidance when they report full year results early in February. Nokia also gave a quick and short summary of their outlook for 2022 which included an 11%-13.5% operating margin. Management claim this number is adjusted based on management's expectation for cost inflation and ongoing supply constraints.
Seeking Alpha

Short-Duration Vs. ARKK, Which Side Of The Street Are You On?

There are some parallels to the dot-com bubble and what is happening today in predominantly long-duration sectors of the market. I painted a rather gloomy picture in my previous article, on why ARK funds continue to sink, but in the market, there is always a dark side and a sunny side of the street. This dichotomy is especially true in today’s market. While some sectors will continue to fall, others are positioned to rise in this new investing paradigm. What is the backdrop shaping this new environment? Rising interest rates, driven primarily by an inflationary environment.
Seeking Alpha

Retail Spending Fell Sharply In December

Retail sales and food-services spending sank 1.9% in December following a 0.2% gain in November and a strong 1.8% jump in October. Retail sales and food-services spending sank 1.9 percent in December following a 0.2 percent gain in November and a strong 1.8 percent jump in October. Despite the December drop, total retail sales are still up 16.9 percent from a year ago and remain about 8 percent above the pre-pandemic trend (see first chart).
Seeking Alpha

Financials And Energy To Power Canadian Equity Markets

Expect higher volatility, mid to high single-digit returns and continued deep sector rotations in 2022, says Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management. He joins Kim Parlee to make the bullish case for Canadian equities, real estate, but says it could be another challenging year for fixed income.
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Just Peaked And Is Heading Down Fast

The Chinese property market is in recession. About 13 months ago, I wrote a post explaining how loose monetary policy, oil markets, and supply chain issues were going to lead to 5%+ inflation in the near future. At that time inflation was still well below 2%. Things played out fairly close to how they were outlined in that post, and inflation just reached 7% in December.
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

