Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years. Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police) Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him. Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.

