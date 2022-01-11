ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired

By Zack Linly
Black America Web
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo y’all remember Pokémon GO, the mobile app game that, a few years ago, had people walking out in the middle of the street, getting robbed and running smack into various hazards while staring at their phone screens trying to catch a figure that only existed on said phone...

Black America Web

White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video

In today’s episode of The Racist Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Bigot Tree, a racist white man in Washington state is facing a felony hate crime charge after his allegedly racist daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation with a Black student at their high school. The girls’ father, a whole adult, is accused of threatening to kill the Black teen, calling him racial slurs and showing up with his daughter at the Black student’s job to follow and harass him.
MONROE, WA
Tony Robinson
Zendaya
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke To Be Released From Prison Next Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years. Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police) Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him. Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Black America Web

5 Facts You May Not Have Known About the ‘Rodney King Riots’

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots. A Black motorist, Rodney King was beaten by police in March 1991. The incident was recorded on a VHS tape-recorder by George Holliday from his apartment balcony. King was struck by police batons over 50 times. As a result, he suffered 11 fractures, as well as other injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black America Web

Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund For Bronx Fire Victims

Rapper Fat Joe has launched a relief fund for victims of the deadly Bronx fire on Sunday. We previously reported that at least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City. More than 200 firefighters responded to the 5-alarm blaze at the 19-story Twin Parks North West apartments, the New York City Fire Department said in a tweet.
BRONX, NY
Black America Web

Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested

After a manhunt chase, the man who police say killed Young Dolph is now in custody. According to reports from TMZ, Justin Johnson, a 23 year old male was was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Officers this Tuesday in Memphis, TN, where he is wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.Before being captured, Johnson was wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph and was still on the run Monday night.However, over the weekend on Saturday, Justin Johnson took to social media and announced that he was planning to turn himself in on Monday, which he obviously did not do.
MEMPHIS, TN
Black America Web

Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B has testified in a libel trial where she told the courtroom that she became suicidal after seeing the alleged lies posted by blogger Tasha K. The blogger is being sued by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who’s now on trial in federal court after making several video posts back in 2018 and 2019 about Cardi, alleging that she posted harmful stories about the rapper’s past. Tasha K.’s blog posts prompted Cardi’s lawsuit, and, according to TMZ, in a federal courtroom in Georgia this morning, Cardi took the stand telling the jury, “I wanted to commit suicide over the things” Tasha was saying about her.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Tiffany Haddish Arrested By Georgia Police, Faces DUI Charge

Well, this definitely isn’t the best way to kick off MLK Weekend. || RELATED: Soulja Boy’s Nudes Leaked & Twitter Can’t Stop Looking ||. || RELATED: Which Legendary Producer Is Suing Nas? ||. According to a story by TMZ, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was busted by...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

