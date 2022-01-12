ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance 'difficulties'

By Prak Chan Thul
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VY7K_0djVMznH00
A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

PHNOM PENH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cambodia said on Wednesday it had postponed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) scheduled for next week, because some ministers had expressed "difficulties" in attending.

The meeting was the first under Cambodia's chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, which comes amid divisions on how to deal with the military that seized power in Myanmar last year and has led a bloody crackdown on thousands of its opponents.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last week, the first such visit by a head of government, sparking concern that it could undermine international efforts to isolate the junta. read more

"The postponement is because of many ASEAN ministers are having difficulties to travel to join," Cambodia foreign ministry spokesperson Koy Kuong told reporters, without elaborating.

Asked separately by Reuters which ministers could not attend the Jan 18-19 meeting in Siem Reap and why, Koy Kuong said he "can't speak for them".

Under Brunei's chairmanship, ASEAN late last year took the unprecedented step of sidelining Min Aung Hlaing from its annual leaders' summit over his failure to honour commitments he made towards ending violence and starting a dialogue process.

The exclusion angered the junta, which said outside powers had pressured ASEAN to break its own code of consensus and non-interference.

Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia had backed excluding the junta.

Cambodia, however, is taking "different approaches", its foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, and said on Saturday, while denying that Hun Sen's visit was an endorsement of the Myanmar military. read more

Prak Sokhonn was expecting to be appointed special ASEAN envoy to the Myanmar situation at the Siem Reap meeting.

On Saturday, he criticised the previous envoy, Erywan Yusof, as being unproductive in insisting on access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been convicted in recent weeks of several offences, including incitement.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

China warns Indonesia against drilling in Beijing-claimed waters

Beijing [China], December 29 (ANI): China is using its pressure tactics on Indonesia designed to halt oil and natural gas development projects by Jakarta in the South China Sea. The exploratory drilling began in July near the Natuna islands within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, which overlaps China's expansive "nine-dash line"...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Gazette

Concern in ASEAN over Cambodia PM's Myanmar visit, Malaysia minister says

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's foreign minister said on Thursday that some Southeast Asian countries had reservations about last week's visit to Myanmar by Cambodia's leader, with concerns it could be seen as regional recognition of its ruling junta. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new chair of the Association...
ASIA
AFP

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Malaysia's foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia's prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country. Last week, Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was "of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia".
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Military Government#Military Junta#Cambodian
Reuters

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
dallassun.com

China blames US for bringing serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the irresponsible withdrawal by the United States from Afghanistan has brought a serious humanitarian crisis to the Afghan people and enormous security challenges to regional stability. "The entire world witnessed the Kabul Moment, when the US forces left...
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
NBC News

Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea, South Korea reports

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. South Korea had earlier spotted the person with surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border and sent troops to capture him or her on Saturday night. But the troops failed to find the person and the surveillance equipment detected the person crossing over the border, Joint Chiefs of Staff officers said.
POLITICS
BBC

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide to a growing conflict

Pressure between China and Taiwan has been building, with the past year seeing a record number of Chinese warplane incursions sent into Taiwan's air defence zone. At the heart of this is the issue of reunification. China's President Xi Jinping has said "reunification" with Taiwan "must be fulfilled" - and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Foreign Office raises spy warning concerns with Chinese ambassador

Foreign Office officials have raised concerns with the Chinese ambassador to the UK over a warning from MI5 that an agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the ruling communist party.China denied the allegations late on Thursday night, saying it had “no need” to “buy influence” in any foreign parliament.It came after it emerged that a senior Labour MP had received more than £500,000 in donations from a woman believed by MI5 to be a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office...
POLITICS
thefastmode.com

Thailand, Huawei Launch ASEAN's First 5G Smart Hospital

Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) jointly launched the 'Siriraj World Class 5G Smart Hospital'. This is the first and largest 5G smart hospital project in the ASEAN region. It will deliver a more efficient and convenient experience to patients by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy