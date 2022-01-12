Man seriously injured after crashing into pole on Pondella Road

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers man was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a light pole on Pondella Road near Barrett Road in North Fort Myers early Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man was heading south on Barrett Road when he tried to make a left onto Pondella Road just after 4 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man drove off the road and slammed into a concrete light pole, causing power lines to fall over the roadway, troopers said.

The driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Pondella Road was shut down early Wednesday morning with some lanes reopening while Florida Power and Light (FPL) work to repair the power lines.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.