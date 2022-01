CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital Thursday night with a wound to the face after a shooting on the East Side, according to police. The shooting was reported on the 11900 block of Continental Avenue, just east of East 116th Street and south of Buckeye Road in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, but his condition was not released.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO