RGV Party Rental is pleased to share that they are going to upgrade their inventory with new water slide rentals in McAllen Texas for 2022. The giant inflatable dry and wet slides are always considered summer favorites in Texas. RGV has a wide selection of McAllen water slide rentals to fit all kinds of budgets and is delivered to several locations. All the slides featured here are equipped with the latest safety features such as "No Jump" netting at the top of the slides to prevent accidents. Customers can also choose from different sizes as well as themes to suit the requirements of the events.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO