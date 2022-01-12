ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

PSG calls off trip to Qatar, Saudi Arabia because of COVID

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) -- Paris Saint-Germain called off its upcoming trip to the Persian Gulf region on Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns. The French league leader was scheduled to fly to Qatar for...

